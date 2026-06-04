"This Land is Your Land: The Folksongs of Woody Guthrie," with Bucky Halker sponsored by The Whiteside Forum

The Whiteside Forum will host Bucky Halker and his rescheduled presentation of "This Land is Your Land: The Folksongs of Woody Guthrie," on Sunday, June 14, at 2:00pm in Morrison. Clark "Bucky" Halker is an American academic, music historian, labor activist, singer and songwriter who specializes in American folk music. Halker is best known for his work on labor protest songs, Illinois folk music, and his involvement with the preservation of Woody Guthrie's musical legacy.

Please join us at 2:00pm on June 14 in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library located at 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison, IL. to hear Woody Guthrie’s music, learn the history, and discuss how art inspires our better nature. Bucky is a veteran Chicago performer with fifteen albums to his credit. You can find out more about him on his website: www.buckyhalker.com/

All Whiteside Forum events are free and open to the public due to the generosity of many. For more information about this event or the Whiteside Forum you can contact Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com or text 815-718-5347..

The Whiteside Forum, established in 1985, is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit community group which sponsors presentations and discussions of issues of importance and interest to the public. Issues chosen for conferences have an international dimension as well as local interest and importance. The organization is supported entirely by individual, special and business contributions and all events are free and open to the public.

