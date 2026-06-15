They Speak | Langston Hughes

Dorothy Paige-Turner presents a staged reading series celebrating the breadth and brilliance of African-American storytelling.

Experience an unforgettable collection of poetry, drama, and storytelling—from the dreams and wisdom of Langston Hughes, to inspiring women whose spiritual experiences have too often gone untold, to the bold theatrical plays of Rockford native Nathan Alan Davis.

Each event offers a unique opportunity to engage with remarkable artists, ideas, and histories.

I DREAM A WORLD | The Poetry, Plays and Publications of Langston Hughes

SAT Jun 27 at 7:30

SUN Jun 28 at 4:30

CANDLES IN THE DARK | Unnamed Spiritually Gifted Women of the Bible

SAT Jul 25 at 7:30

SUN Jul 26 at 4:30

A NATIVE SON | A Showcase of the Plays of Nathan Alan Davis

SAT Aug 29 at 7:30

SUN Aug 30 at 4:30