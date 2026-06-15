Town hall planned in Springfield ahead of search for new U of I president

The University of Illinois is hosting town halls on its campuses this week to begin work on finding a successor to President Tim Killeen.

The Springfield event is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at UIS. The goal is to hear directly from students, faculty, staff and other members of the community.

Killeen announced he will retire next summer. A search is getting underway to find his replacement.

Trustees said the board is committed to a process that is deliberate, inclusive and grounded in the highest standards of integrity.

For those who can’t attend, feedback can be submitted through the presidential search website, which will also be updated as the search progresses.

Springfield Town Hall:

June 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 University Plaza, 2200 Ernest Hemingway Drive, Brookens Auditorium.

