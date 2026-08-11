The History of Motown Records

In Detroit in the 1960’s Motown Records produced hits as efficiently as the Ford Motor Company produced automobiles. It was the “Sound of Young America” sung by performers like The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder.

Using audio and visual content we’ll trace the amazing musical journey from the power soul of “Dancing in The Streets” and “I Heard It through the Grapevine” to the psychedelic soul of “Cloud Nine” and “What’s Going On” to the pop soul of The Jackson 5. Timeless music that moved us then and moves us now.

After a rewarding career in advertising sales, Gary Wenstrup retired and developed courses on the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and Motown Records for the Continuing Education Departments of College of DuPage and Oakton Community College. He has lectured at over 80 Chicago area libraries.

This free event is open to all and is part of the America 250 initiative: celebrating our nation throughout the year. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 2114.