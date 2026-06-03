The Divine Sister
The Divine Sister
EXTENDED Through June 13th!
The Divine Sister is an outrageous comic homage to nearly every Hollywood film involving nuns!
St. Veronica’s indomitable Mother Superior is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent.
Along the way, there is a young postulant experiencing “visions,” sexual hysteria among the sisters, a sensitive schoolboy in need of mentoring, a mysterious nun from the Mother House in Berlin, and a former suitor intent on luring Mother Superior away from her vows!
The West Side Show Room
Free/Donation
Every week through Jun 13, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM