This summer, Smarty Pants takes audiences back to the age of dinosaurs with the Big Balloonosaur Adventure! Called “simply amazing” by WGN-TV, this hilarious balloon stage show features magic, comedy for all ages, and Smarty’s award-winning, world’s biggest balloon props, plus more dinosaurs you’ve ever seen at the library!

There will be three performances on June 25, at 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:00 p.m.

We’ll meet baby dinosaurs, giant dinosaurs, chickens that want to be dinosaurs, and even the world’s largest dinosaur egg (it’s over eight feet tall!)

Smarty Pants’ eye-popping, larger than life balloon creations will have the entire family exclaiming, “I never believed it was possible to do such things with balloons!”

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library. It is free and open to families. No registration is required.

For more information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.