The American Safety Net: How We Survived the Depression and Built the Future

The 1930s Great Depression was not only about historical hardship but became an era that forged modern financial literacy skills such as resilience, smart saving, and macroeconomic understanding. These are still vital skills needed to this day.

This event is part of the America 250 initiative, celebrating our nation throughout the year.

All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

For questions or additional information, please contact Anna at annas@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568 ext. 2851.