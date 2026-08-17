© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Take Root

Take Root

Take Root is BACK!

Take Root is a virtual farm business class that will be running from September 14th, 2026 to November 19th, 2026.

Take Root is a business class new farmers with 0-10 years experience.

In Take Root, we will build a farm business plan, an enterprise plan, learn how to budget and manage a farm enterprise, and market your business.

Take Root is held on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6-8PM CT. This class is virtual and ran over zoom. The class will have both facilitated classes, and speakers. In addition to the online class, you will also receive one on one consulting from Jillae, our Take Root Program Facilitator.

Sign up today for Take Root!

Questions? Email Jillae at jillae@farmersrising.org

See you there!
Jillae
Farmers Rising

Farmers Rising Caledonia
$500
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Farmers Rising Caledonia
815-389-8455
connect@farmersrising.org
farmersrising.org
Farmers Rising Caledonia
1936 Rockton Rd
Caledonia, Illinois 61011
815-389-8455
connect@farmersrising.org
http://farmersrising.org