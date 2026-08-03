Sycamore United Women In Faith Annual Thrift and Bake Sale

The Sycamore United Methodist Church is having a Thrift and Bake Sale on Friday August 14th and Saturday August 15th. Hours are Friday 9 AM to 5 PM and Saturday 9 AM until 12 noon. It’s a bargain bag sale featuring clothing, shoes, books, puzzles, toys, housewares, linens, sporting goods, and other unique treasures. Bags are $10 Friday with Bake Sale items Friday only and sold separately. On Saturday it’s buy one bag, get a second bag free. All proceeds support missions of the United Women In Faith. The church is at the corner of Route 64 and Johnson Avenue in Sycamore just north of the high school.