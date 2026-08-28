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Sunrise Hike

Sunrise Hike

Start your day off right by taking in the summer blooms, listening to the sounds of nature, and of course seeing a beautiful sunrise! Join the Boone County Conservation District at Distillery Road Conservation Area for a guided 1-2 mile hike.

Please make sure to dress for the weather and trail conditions. Closed-toe shoes are recommended as the trails may be wet due to dew.

Registration is required. To register, please email dgrelecki@bccdil.org or call 815-547-7935.

Distillery Road Conservation Area
06:15 AM - 07:45 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Boone County Conservation District
8155477935
office@bccdil.org
https://www.bccdil.org/
Distillery Road Conservation Area
7421 Distillery Road
Belvidere, Illinois 61008
815-547-7935
mfreedlund@bccdil.org
https://www.bccdil.org/pioneers_conservation/