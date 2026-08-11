Stone Soup Shakespeare’s Merry Wives @ Huntley Park

When Sir John Falstaff, an impoverished knight and self-proclaimed ladies’ man, decides to stay in the town of Windsor he makes quite the splash. His attempts at wooing not one, but two of the town's most high-profile women (who both happen to be married), are met by less than what he was hoping for. Amid other town antics, young love, music, and masquerade fun, Merry Wives is a peek at a frivolous moment as we celebrate all the people in Windsor's neighborhood.

Merry Wives includes slapstick, puppets, music, silliness, and a few sips of sangria (so to speak) as audiences attempt to sort out just who in this small town of Windsor knows what’s going on. Stone Soup Shakespeare's production includes 6 versatile actors and might just offer a chance for our audience to join in the laughter and merriment too (should they be feeling merry themselves).

This performance will be held at Huntley Park at 2nd and Garden Street in DeKalb. Bring blankets, chairs, food, and anything else you’ll need to enjoy Shakespeare in the Park! It is offered in partnership with the DeKalb Park District. All ages are welcome, no registration is required.

In the case of poor weather, the performance will be held at the library.

For additional information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701.