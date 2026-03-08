All are Invited … St. Peter UCC 2026 Charity Golf Outing at the Historic Lake Zurich Golf Club, Thursday, September 10, 2026

Enjoy a day of golf, drink, food, and hanging out on Thursday, September 10, 2026 (rain date September 17) at the ultra-exclusive, historic members only Lake Zurich Golf Club, 564 N. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Proceeds support the ministries of St. Peter UCC and their partnerships (such as PADS Lake County, Ancient Oaks Foundation, and others).

More info: https://stpeterlz.org/get-involved/golf-outing.html

Register by August 30 at our Givebutter registration page: https://givebutter.com/st-peter-ucc-lz-charity-golf-outing-woobxe

Email golf@stpeterlz.org with questions!

