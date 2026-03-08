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St. Peter UCC 2026 Charity Golf Outing at the Historic Lake Zurich Golf Club, Thursday, September 10, 2026

St. Peter UCC 2026 Charity Golf Outing at the Historic Lake Zurich Golf Club, Thursday, September 10, 2026

All are Invited … St. Peter UCC 2026 Charity Golf Outing at the Historic Lake Zurich Golf Club, Thursday, September 10, 2026

Enjoy a day of golf, drink, food, and hanging out on Thursday, September 10, 2026 (rain date September 17) at the ultra-exclusive, historic members only Lake Zurich Golf Club, 564 N. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Proceeds support the ministries of St. Peter UCC and their partnerships (such as PADS Lake County, Ancient Oaks Foundation, and others).

More info: https://stpeterlz.org/get-involved/golf-outing.html

Register by August 30 at our Givebutter registration page: https://givebutter.com/st-peter-ucc-lz-charity-golf-outing-woobxe

Email golf@stpeterlz.org with questions!

Historic Lake Zurich Golf Club
50 / 250
09:00 AM - 05:00 AM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

St. Peter UCC Lake Zurich
847-438-6441
golf@stpeterlz.org
https://stpeterlz.org/get-involved/golf-outing.html
Historic Lake Zurich Golf Club
564 N. Old Rand Road
Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047