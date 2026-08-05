Senior Lifestyle Expo

STEPHENSON COUNTY SENIOR EXPO 🎉

Join us for the Senior Resource Center’s Senior Expo, a FREE community event designed to connect older adults, caregivers and families with local resources, services, businesses and organizations—all in one place!

With 50+ vendors, there will be plenty to explore, including information on health and wellness, Medicare, insurance, home care, senior living, financial services, mobility, community programs and more.

🩺 FREE Health & Wellness Opportunities

Take advantage of several free screenings and services during the Expo:

💉 Flu shots — Bring your insurance card!

🩸 Glucose screening

❤️ Blood pressure screening

🧪 Total cholesterol screening

👂 Hearing screenings

👀 Vision screenings

And while you’re here, grab a delicious drink from the coffee trailer in the parking lot! ☕️

📅 Thursday, October 22, 2026

⏰ 9 a.m.–Noon

📍 Highland Community College – Sports Center/YMCA (Building S)

2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport, IL

🎟️ FREE admission!

💙 Thank You to Our Sponsors!

We are grateful to the businesses and organizations whose generous support helps make the Senior Expo possible.

⭐ Presenting Sponsor:

State Bank