Senior Lifestyle Expo
Senior Lifestyle Expo
STEPHENSON COUNTY SENIOR EXPO 🎉
Join us for the Senior Resource Center’s Senior Expo, a FREE community event designed to connect older adults, caregivers and families with local resources, services, businesses and organizations—all in one place!
With 50+ vendors, there will be plenty to explore, including information on health and wellness, Medicare, insurance, home care, senior living, financial services, mobility, community programs and more.
🩺 FREE Health & Wellness Opportunities
Take advantage of several free screenings and services during the Expo:
💉 Flu shots — Bring your insurance card!
🩸 Glucose screening
❤️ Blood pressure screening
🧪 Total cholesterol screening
👂 Hearing screenings
👀 Vision screenings
And while you’re here, grab a delicious drink from the coffee trailer in the parking lot! ☕️
📅 Thursday, October 22, 2026
⏰ 9 a.m.–Noon
📍 Highland Community College – Sports Center/YMCA (Building S)
2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport, IL
🎟️ FREE admission!
💙 Thank You to Our Sponsors!
We are grateful to the businesses and organizations whose generous support helps make the Senior Expo possible.
⭐ Presenting Sponsor:
State Bank