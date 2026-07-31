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See the Stars

See the Stars

Before the kids go back to school, give them a late night out at the NIU Observatory. They'll climb the stairs to the top of Davis Hall and look through the big telescope into the night sky. An educational adventure. There is no show if skies are completely cloudy. Start time may be earlier as nightfall comes on earlier.

NIU Observatory
Every week through Aug 19, 2026.
Wednesday: 09:00 PM - 11:00 PM
NIU Observatory
Castle Drive
DeKalb, Indiana 60115
815-753-1953
observartory@niu.edu