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SECOND NATURE Salvaged Metal Sculpture & Haiku Michael Zant + Thomas L. Vaultonburg

SECOND NATURE Salvaged Metal Sculpture & Haiku Michael Zant + Thomas L. Vaultonburg

SECOND NATURE
Salvaged Metal Sculpture & Haiku Michael Zant + Thomas L. Vaultonburg A benefit for Wild Roots* Second Nature brings together the salvaged metal animal sculptures of Michael Zant and the haiku of Thomas L. Vaultonburg. Created from reclaimed and repurposed materials, each sculpture is paired with an original haiku inspired by the animal it depicts. The exhibit celebrates the wild lives around us, the possibilities of discarded things, and the idea that everything deserves a second chance.

Rockford Art Deli
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.

Event Supported By

Rockford Area Arts Council
815-963-6765
https://artsforeveryone.com/

Artist Group Info

Thomas L. Vaultonburg
vaultonburg@gmail.com
https://www.thomaslvaultonburg.com
Rockford Art Deli
402 East State Street
Rockford, Illinois 61104
(815) 987-8100
hello@rockfordartdeli.com
https://rockfordartdeli.com/