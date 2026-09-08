SECOND NATURE

Salvaged Metal Sculpture & Haiku Michael Zant + Thomas L. Vaultonburg A benefit for Wild Roots* Second Nature brings together the salvaged metal animal sculptures of Michael Zant and the haiku of Thomas L. Vaultonburg. Created from reclaimed and repurposed materials, each sculpture is paired with an original haiku inspired by the animal it depicts. The exhibit celebrates the wild lives around us, the possibilities of discarded things, and the idea that everything deserves a second chance.