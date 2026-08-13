Science Saturday: Predator Prey Party
Science Saturday: Predator Prey Party
Prepare to unleash your inner scientist as we explore the skulls and furs left behind by nature's creatures. Learn how these features make an animal a predator or prey. Join us at Severson Dells for these family-friendly, open-house style events. Each month will have a different nature theme full of hands-on, minds-on activities for guests of all ages to participate in. Weather permitting, there will also be guided hikes.
All Science Saturdays are FREE! NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED
For more information, visit WildRootsNatureCenter.org/Science-Saturdays
Wild Roots Nature Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wild Roots Nature Center
(815) 335-2915
Wild Roots Nature Center
8786 Montague RdRockford, Illinois 61102
(815) 335-2915