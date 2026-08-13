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Science Saturday: Art in Nature

Science Saturday: Art in Nature

Nature is full of art! Join us as we express ourselves artistically outdoors! Join us at Wild Roots for these family-friendly, open-house style events. Each month will have a different nature theme full of hands-on, minds-on activities for guests of all ages to participate in. Weather permitting, there will also be guided hikes.

All Science Saturdays are FREE! NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED

For more information, visit https://www.wildrootsnaturecenter.org/science-saturdays

Wild Roots Nature Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wild Roots Nature Center
(815) 335-2915
https://www.wildrootsnaturecenter.org/
Wild Roots Nature Center
8786 Montague Rd
Rockford, Illinois 61102
(815) 335-2915
https://www.wildrootsnaturecenter.org