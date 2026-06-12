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Satisfaction- Rolling Stones Tribute

Satisfaction- Rolling Stones Tribute

This is the international touring tribute to the World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band. This Billboard highly ranked production has 25 years touring experience with over 4000 performances worldwide to it's credit.

Sandwich Opera House
$29.00 - $39.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
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Event Supported By

Sandwich Opera House
815-786-2555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
SandwichOperaHouse.org
Sandwich Opera House
140 E Railroad St
Sandwich, Illinois 60548
8157862555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
SandwichOperaHouse.org