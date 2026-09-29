Samantha: The Next Chapter Book Release Party

Millennials, it’s time to dust off those American Girl dolls in storage and join us at the library as we celebrate the release of Samantha: The Next Chapter by Fiona Davis.

In this continuation of Samantha’s story for adults, we learn about her involvement as a 25-year-old fighting for Women’s Suffrage in the year 1920. We’ll party like Samantha and prepare to read the continuation of her story with tea and refreshments, American Girl trivia, photo ops, crafts, and conclude with a presentation from McHenry County College instructor Jeanne Schultz Angel discussing Suffrage for Women in Illinois.

Copies of the book will be available to purchase from Read Between the Lynes during the first half of the event.

Just interested in the presentation? Feel free to register!

Ages 18 and up.