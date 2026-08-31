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RUMMAGE SALE

RUMMAGE SALE

Books, Household goods and decor, sports equipment, toys, small furniture, craft supplies, linens. etc… Unique items, jewelry and vintage in the Boutique. No Clothing as a separate Clothing Sale will be on November 6 and 7. Also, a Bake Sale. Proceeds to benefit Parish needs.

St. Mary’s Sycamore
$1 &amp; up…Bags $5, $10, $15
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Sep 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

St. Mary’s Parish
815-895-3275
smsrummagesale@yahoo.com
www.st.marysycamore.com
St. Mary’s Sycamore
322 Waterman Street
Sycamore, Illinois 60178
815-895-3275
churchofstmary@stmarysycamore.com
www.stmarysycamore