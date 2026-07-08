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Rockford Symphony Orchestra - The Planets

Rockford Symphony Orchestra - The Planets

Journey through the cosmos with the colorful storytelling of Holst’s The Planets. From the fury of Mars to the jolly giant Jupiter, the RSO explores the sounds of the Solar System. The evening also features violin soloist Philippe Quint performing beloved themes from Cinema Paradiso, Schindler’s List, Scent of a Woman, and other cinematic favorites. Join us for a powerful season opener that showcases the connection between classical music and the silver screen.

Coronado Performing Arts Center
Adult: $35-$85; Student: $20; Youth; FREE
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Rockford Symphony Orchestra
815-965-0049
https://www.rockfordsymphony.com/
Coronado Performing Arts Center
314 N. Main Street
Rockford , Illinois 61101
coronadopac.org