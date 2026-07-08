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Rockford Symphony Orchestra - The Music of John Williams

Rockford Symphony Orchestra - The Music of John Williams

Experience the unforgettable music behind some of Hollywood’s most beloved films. From thrilling action and sweeping romance to moments of wonder and discovery, the music of John Williams has shaped the moviegoing experience for generations. Relive the excitement of your iconic favorites in an evening the whole family can enjoy.

Coronado Performing Arts Center
Adult: $35-$85; Student: $20; Youth: $15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Rockford Symphony Orchestra
815-965-0049
https://www.rockfordsymphony.com/
Coronado Performing Arts Center
314 N. Main Street
Rockford , Illinois 61101
coronadopac.org