Rockford Symphony Orchestra - The Music of John Williams
Rockford Symphony Orchestra - The Music of John Williams
Experience the unforgettable music behind some of Hollywood’s most beloved films. From thrilling action and sweeping romance to moments of wonder and discovery, the music of John Williams has shaped the moviegoing experience for generations. Relive the excitement of your iconic favorites in an evening the whole family can enjoy.
Coronado Performing Arts Center
Adult: $35-$85; Student: $20; Youth: $15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
815-965-0049