Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2
Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2
The piano takes center stage for one of the most beloved works ever written for piano and orchestra, featuring award-winning Young Concert Artist Chaeyoung Park. Paired with the contrasting energy of Kurt Weill’s “Fantasy” Symphony, the concert brings together two towering composers whose lives were deeply shaped by exile and whose final chapters unfolded in America.
Coronado Performing Arts Center
Adult: $35-$85; Student: $20; Youth: FREE
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
815-965-0049