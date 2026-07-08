Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Pines of Rome

Passion and spectacle come together in a season finale that celebrates the power of musical storytelling with Manuel de Falla’s La Vida Breve, which captures the spirit of Spain. The evening also features the regional premiere of Andrea Casarrubios’ Cello Concerto No. 2, a work co-commissioned by the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. The program then concludes with Respighi’s Pines of Rome, which culminates in one of the most breathtaking endings.