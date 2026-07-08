© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Pines of Rome

Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Pines of Rome

Passion and spectacle come together in a season finale that celebrates the power of musical storytelling with Manuel de Falla’s La Vida Breve, which captures the spirit of Spain. The evening also features the regional premiere of Andrea Casarrubios’ Cello Concerto No. 2, a work co-commissioned by the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. The program then concludes with Respighi’s Pines of Rome, which culminates in one of the most breathtaking endings.

Coronado Performing Arts Center
Adult: $35-$85; Student: $20; Youth: FREE
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rockford Symphony Orchestra
815-965-0049
https://www.rockfordsymphony.com/
Coronado Performing Arts Center
314 N. Main Street
Rockford , Illinois 61101
coronadopac.org