Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Mozart Requiem
Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Mozart Requiem
Experience Mozart's final masterpiece and lasting legacy. Joined by the Nielsen Chamber Choir and four spectacular vocal soloists, the RSO highlights music’s emotional power to blend drama, beauty, loss, and hope. Connect through music in an evening of rich orchestral color, vocal expression, and reflection.
Coronado Performing Arts Center
Adult: $35-$85; Student: $20; Youth: FREE
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
815-965-0049