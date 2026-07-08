© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Mozart Requiem

Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Mozart Requiem

Experience Mozart's final masterpiece and lasting legacy. Joined by the Nielsen Chamber Choir and four spectacular vocal soloists, the RSO highlights music’s emotional power to blend drama, beauty, loss, and hope. Connect through music in an evening of rich orchestral color, vocal expression, and reflection.

Coronado Performing Arts Center
Adult: $35-$85; Student: $20; Youth: FREE
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rockford Symphony Orchestra
815-965-0049
https://www.rockfordsymphony.com/
Coronado Performing Arts Center
314 N. Main Street
Rockford , Illinois 61101
coronadopac.org