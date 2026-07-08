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Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Holiday Pops

Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Holiday Pops

Celebrate the holidays with Rockford’s most joyful musical tradition. Gather with family and friends for unforgettable festive favorites, dazzling lights, and joyful surprises. Joined by the Nielsen Chorale and Kantorei Youth Choir, the RSO brings together nearly 200 musicians and guests to fill the Coronado with the sounds of the season. Share in the music and magic of the most wonderful time of the year.

Coronado Performing Arts Center
Adult: $35-$85; Student: $20; Youth: $15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Rockford Symphony Orchestra
815-965-0049
https://www.rockfordsymphony.com/
Coronado Performing Arts Center
314 N. Main Street
Rockford , Illinois 61101
coronadopac.org