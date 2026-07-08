Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Holiday Pops

Celebrate the holidays with Rockford’s most joyful musical tradition. Gather with family and friends for unforgettable festive favorites, dazzling lights, and joyful surprises. Joined by the Nielsen Chorale and Kantorei Youth Choir, the RSO brings together nearly 200 musicians and guests to fill the Coronado with the sounds of the season. Share in the music and magic of the most wonderful time of the year.