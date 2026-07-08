Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Carnival of the Animals

From the elegance of Paris to the excitement of the circus, this all-French program celebrates imagination and orchestral color. Ravel’s Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé evokes a breathtaking sunrise and some of the lushest writing in the orchestral repertoire, while Saint-Saëns takes us on a musical tour through the animal kingdom. The concert concludes with Ravel’s hypnotic Boléro, an orchestral tour de force.