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Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Carnival of the Animals

Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Carnival of the Animals

From the elegance of Paris to the excitement of the circus, this all-French program celebrates imagination and orchestral color. Ravel’s Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé evokes a breathtaking sunrise and some of the lushest writing in the orchestral repertoire, while Saint-Saëns takes us on a musical tour through the animal kingdom. The concert concludes with Ravel’s hypnotic Boléro, an orchestral tour de force.

Coronado Performing Arts Center
Adult: $35-$85; Student: $20; Youth: FREE
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 17 Apr 2027
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Event Supported By

Rockford Symphony Orchestra
815-965-0049
https://www.rockfordsymphony.com/
Coronado Performing Arts Center
314 N. Main Street
Rockford , Illinois 61101
coronadopac.org