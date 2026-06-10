Rascals, Roustabouts, and River Pirates: Riverboat Days on the Western Frontier

Journey back to the earliest days of the hardy folks who managed to wrest a living from the great Father of Waters, The Mississippi River and its many tributaries! You’ll hear tales of those who carried huge cargoes down the “Ol Miss” in nearly uncontrollable flatboats known as Broadhorns, stories of legendary Keelboatmen such as Mike Fink, and accounts of the riotous Kings of the River who piloted their steamboats to settle the Wild West.

Award-winning singer and songwriter Barry Cloyd returns to the library with his newest adventure, noting that our rivers hold so many stories and songs of these times that something new can be enjoyed around every twist, turn, and river bend.

Cousin’s Maine Lobster Truck will be on site from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. Food and beverage purchases can be brought into the library to enjoy during the concert.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and music will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is part of the America 250 initiative; celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For additional information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701.