Raptors Up Close for Kids

This program will occur four times on July 30, at 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Meet three native Illinois animal ambassadors - an owl, a hawk, and a falcon - and learn why these birds of prey are so important!

Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education staff will introduce these animal ambassadors and inform the audience about their basic anatomy and their role in the food chain. Then we will discover how conservation efforts can help protect these magnificent birds.

You will also be able to explore and touch displays of biological artifacts such as wings, feathers, tails, and pellets.

Birds will not be free flying; each animal ambassador will be secured and held by a handler during the presentation.

Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of native birds of prey, with the goal of returning healthy birds back to the wild. Through their specialized programs, they aim to inspire a love for wildlife and foster a sense of responsibility towards the environment and its inhabitants.

This program is funded by the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library. It is free and open to all, but most suited for school age children. No registration is required.

For more information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.