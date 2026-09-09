Pop-up Nature: MacQueen's River & Woodland Habitats

Join us at MacQueen Forest Preserve for a relaxing morning of nature exploration. Guided by the DeKalb Forest Preserve District, participants will enjoy a cozy campfire and hike to the scenic meeting point of Kingsbury Creek and the South Branch of the Kishwaukee River while learning how river and woodland habitats support a rich diversity of plants and wildlife. Discover the unique ecosystems found right here in DeKalb County and the important role they play in our local environment.

This free, family-friendly program is part of the Pop-Up Nature Series, hosted by the DeKalb Forest Preserve District, which invites participants to explore local natural areas through guided outdoor experiences.

Participants are welcome to arrive anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Barb at barbp@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6106.