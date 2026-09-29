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Paula Kuehl - Taft Gallery - Oct 1 - Nov 30

Paula Kuehl - Taft Gallery - Oct 1 - Nov 30

Paula Kuehl
Taft Gallery, October 1 – November 30

Paula Kuehl, of McHenry, has been painting since 1981. She started painting with oil paints, which were fun but slow to dry and would become muddy if you didn’t wait for them to dry. When she discovered pastels, she switched to them and never went back to oils. Pastels better suit her personality – she loves to draw and pastels are like drawing with color. She also loves the vibrancy of the medium and the versatility it provides – versatility in the ability to use different types of paper and the way the pastel reacts on that paper. She feels her work is a study capturing the essence of life – whether it be in a child, a flower or a landscape. Pastels are like life – vibrant and full of energy That is what she attempts to capture in her works.

Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
Every week through Nov 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
8155955810
info@cmaaa.org
www.cmaaa.org
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
124 N 4th Street
Oregon, Illinois 61061
8157216170
info@cmaaa.org
www.cmaaa.org