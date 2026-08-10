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Paint and Plant Wellness Class

Paint and Plant Wellness Class

Take a break, get creative, and enjoy a little time for yourself! Led by Ashley Searing, owner and founder of RejuveNate – Plants & Wellness, this relaxing hands-on workshop will explore how simple activities like creating art, working with your hands, and connecting with nature can help us slow down, reduce stress, and make space for self-care.

You’ll paint your own mini terracotta pot, get your hands in the soil, and plant seeds to take home and grow. Along the way, Ashley will share more about the connection between plants, creativity, and mental well-being.

All supplies are provided—just bring yourself and come ready to create, unwind, and grow. This program is intended for adults. It is first come, first served as supplies are limited.

For additional information, please contact Barb at barbp@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6106.

DeKalb Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/