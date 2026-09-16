Overnight Cafe Experience
Overnight Cafe Experience
The Inaugural Overnight Cafe Experience Benefit will include a simple dinner and program about the Overnight Cafe. The Cafe provides a warm, safe space for the unhoused in the Rockford community to sleep during the coldest weather. Funds raised to help cover staffing expenses.
SecondFirst Church
$35-40
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
SecondFirst Church
815-963-8431
815cafe@gmail.com
SecondFirst Church
318 N. Church St.Rockford, Illinois 61101