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Overnight Cafe Experience

Overnight Cafe Experience

The Inaugural Overnight Cafe Experience Benefit will include a simple dinner and program about the Overnight Cafe. The Cafe provides a warm, safe space for the unhoused in the Rockford community to sleep during the coldest weather. Funds raised to help cover staffing expenses.

SecondFirst Church
$35-40
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

SecondFirst Church
815-963-8431
815cafe@gmail.com
http://secondfirst.org
SecondFirst Church
318 N. Church St.
Rockford, Illinois 61101