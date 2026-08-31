Oregon Area Rock River Cleanup

The City of Oregon is holding the Oregon Area Rock River Sweep on Saturday, September 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Volunteers are needed - on foot or in boats - to clean up a 9 mile section of the Rock River, from Mud Creek Road to Castle Rock State Park. Trash bags, gloves, reach-grabbers and a map of drop off sites are provided upon check-in at 8am at Kiwanis Park, Oregon.

Boaters, fishers, paddlers, scout groups, service organizations and individuals are asked to help protect and preserve our beautiful river by collecting trash and sorting out recyclable items. Gloves, garbage bags, and water will be provided.

Participants should report to event headquarters located at Kiwanis Park (west of the Oregon dam) OR report to the boat launch at either Lowden State Park or Castle Rock State Park.

More information available on the ‘City of Oregon, Illinois’ Facebook page. www.facebook.com/oregon.il or by calling Steve Rypkema at 815-751-1547

