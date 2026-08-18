Join Womanspace for One Enchanted Evening, a garden party fundraiser on Friday, September 18, 2026, from 5–8:30 p.m.

Celebrate the approaching fall equinox and the season of harvest with an evening of music, food, wine, and community throughout the beautiful Womanspace gardens, forest, and labyrinth.

The evening features live music by the Gina Meeks Trio, hors d’oeuvres from Abreo, and wine tastings provided by Artale & Co., featuring Women in Wine.

All event proceeds and wine purchases benefit Womanspace. The event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are available through September 10.

Womanspace is also seeking volunteers to help with the event. If interested, please contact Womanspace at info@womanspace-rockford.org or call 815-877-0118.