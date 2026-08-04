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Not a Trivial Pursuit: Constitutional Crisis

Not a Trivial Pursuit: Constitutional Crisis

Whether you're a longtime civic learner or just beginning to dig into constitutional questions, this program will offer an engaging, nonpartisan space to explore how America’s founding document continues to guide—and sometimes complicate—our democracy today. Several follow up opportunities to revisit the U.S. Constitution will be proposed, helping empower community members to stay engaged and to evaluate news and public policy.

The program will be facilitated by Steven D. Schwinn, who teaches constitutional law at UIC Law School. When he’s not teaching and writing, Steve works with a variety of local and national civil-society organizations, schools, and media to promote civics education and public understanding of our Constitution. Steve created constitution360.com, a public civics-education blog and resource hub.

DeKalb Public Library
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of DeKalb County
League of Women Voters of DeKalb County
communications.lwvdkc@gmail.com
https://www.lwvdkc.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/