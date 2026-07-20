Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging to Host Regional Legislative Breakfast and Roundtable

The Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging (NIAAA) will host its 2nd Annual Legislative Breakfast & Roundtable on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rockford Public Library, 3rd Floor Ballroom, 215 N. Wyman Street, Rockford.

The annual event brings together state legislators, local elected officials, aging network providers, community leaders, and advocates to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing older adults throughout Northwestern Illinois.

The program will focus on issues affecting older adults and family caregivers, including access to aging services, transportation, nutrition, caregiver support, health promotion, legal services, long-term care advocacy, and strategies that help older adults remain healthy, independent, and engaged in their communities.

Invitations have been extended to members of the Illinois General Assembly, local elected officials, and regional partners from across NIAAA's nine-county service area. The event will feature presentations from leaders representing key components of the regional aging network, followed by a legislative roundtable discussion.

"This event provides an opportunity for policymakers and community leaders to hear directly from the organizations serving older adults every day," said Jeffrey Barnes, Executive Director of the Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging. "By bringing together legislators, providers, and community partners, we hope to strengthen our shared commitment to improving the quality of life for older adults and family caregivers throughout our region."

Additional event details, including participating legislators and the program agenda, will be announced closer to the event.

About Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging

The Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging serves Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties. NIAAA works with a regional network of providers to connect older adults, family caregivers, and persons with disabilities to services that promote independence, dignity, and quality of life.

