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NIU Rare Books and Special Collections: History of the Book & Schriber Seminar

NIU Rare Books and Special Collections: History of the Book & Schriber Seminar

Two lectures presented courtesy of the Mary Sue Schriber endowment.

Melissa Adams-Campbell, the Mary Suzanne Schriber Endowed Professor of Literary Studies researching women and gender in literature, will give a talk titled, "Seduction and Scandal in the Stacks: Tracing Two Early American Bestsellers and Women's Circulating Textual Bodies." She will share an archival find made in NIU's Rare Books and Special Collections and how it weaves together reader interests in seduction, scandal, and the circulation of women's textual bodies in early America.

Karina Diaz, the Mary Suzanne Schriber Endowed Graduate Student Scholar for the 2026-2027 academic year, is writing a dissertation on Latine Literature, culture, and higher education. Her talk, " “‘Mourning the past, grieving the future:’ Finding the Latina Student in the American Campus Novel,” defines the campus novel and traces the relationship between 200 years of a literary genre and Latina fiction that depicts academic experiences.

Northern Ilinois University Libraries: Rare Books and Special Collections 4th floor of Founders Memorial Library
03:01 PM - 05:01 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

NIU Libraries
https://library.niu.edu/university-libraries/

Artist Group Info

bmcgowan@niu.edu
Northern Ilinois University Libraries: Rare Books and Special Collections 4th floor of Founders Memorial Library
217 Normal Road
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
815 753-0255
bmcgowan@niu.edu
https://library.niu.edu/university-libraries/