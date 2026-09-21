Nature Walks and Family Talks: A Bird Experience

Join us for a fun-filled morning of birdwatching, games, crafts, and family connection! Whether you're a seasoned bird enthusiast or just curious about the birds in your backyard, this event is a great way to explore nature together.

We're excited to welcome our friends from the Northwest Illinois Bird & Nature Alliance, who will share her bird expertise and help us discover the amazing birds around us.

Please register using the link below so we can be sure to have enough supplies for everyone.

https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule/e9e8f1db/?appointmentTypeIds[]=95689549

We can't wait to spend the morning with you and your family!