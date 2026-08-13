Nature on Tap: Snackin' on Sustainability

In partnership with NIU STEAM cafe, learn what sustainability looks like on a college campus. Join a staff member from Campus Sustainability as they talk about the prairie restoration they are doing on campus and all of the other initiatives happening in DeKalb.

All ages, registration is required. $3 NIU students or alumni/$3 members/$5 general admission (food and drink not included in admission).

Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9638