National Voter Registration Day

Members of the DeKalb County League of Women Voters will be at the YMCA to register voters, to help people quick-check their voter registration and to provide non-partisan information about the election. Children can vote for their favorite cartoon character! The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization whose goal is to encourage all citizens to participate in every election. To find out more about the DeKalb County League visit its website: https://www.lwvdkc.org and its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lwvdkcil