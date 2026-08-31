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National Voter Registration Day

National Voter Registration Day

Members of the DeKalb County League of Women Voters will be at the YMCA to register voters, to help people quick-check their voter registration and to provide non-partisan information about the election. Children can vote for their favorite cartoon character! The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization whose goal is to encourage all citizens to participate in every election. To find out more about the DeKalb County League visit its website: https://www.lwvdkc.org and its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lwvdkcil

Kishwaukee Family YMCA
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of DeKalb County
League of Women Voters of DeKalb County
communications.lwvdkc@gmail.com
https://www.lwvdkc.org/
Kishwaukee Family YMCA
2500 W. Bethany Road
Sycamore, Illinois 60115
815 756 9577
cami@kishymca.org
www.kishymca.org