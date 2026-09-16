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Museum Anthropology: What Was, Is, And Could Be

Museum Anthropology: What Was, Is, And Could Be

In this lecture, Dr. W. Warner Wood explores the past, present and future of what museum anthropology has been and could be through examples from his own work from the 1990s through to today that began with a focus on material culture and has moved toward what he calls Participatory Action Museography.

W. Warner Wood is Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he was the coordinator of the graduate certificate program in museum studies. He is also Adjunct Curator of Anthropology at the Milwaukee Public Museum and a past-president of the Council for Museum Anthropology.

Reception to follow at the Pick Museum of Anthropology, which will be open for visitors to view the current exhibit, "Things We Value."

Pick Museum of Anthropology
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pick Museum of Anthropology
815-753-2520
pickmuseum@niu.edu
www.niu.edu/pick-museum
Pick Museum of Anthropology
NIU's Cole Hall
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
8157614485
rskog@niu.edu
https://www.niu.edu/clas/cseas/index.shtml