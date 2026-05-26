Movie Matinee: Cars

In honor of the 100th anniversary of Route 66 and Granville Cruise Night, join us for a screening of Cars. In a world where cars are alive, hotshot rookie racer Lightning McQueen has his sights set on winning the biggest race of his career, until a detour lands him stranded in the sleepy town of Radiator Springs along Route 66. What starts as an unwanted pit stop turns into a journey about friendship, community, and what really matters. Featuring the voice talents of Owen Wilson and Paul Newman, Cars is a heartwarming Pixar classic the whole family will enjoy. This free public screening runs 117 minutes, rated G, and is made possible through SWANK.