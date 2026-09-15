Mongolia - A Midwestern Archaeologist in the Gobi Desert

Please join Rockford’s Archaeology Society as it begins its 60th year of free fascinating multi-media presentations on archaeology, with guest speaker Professor Shannon Fie of Beloit College. Professor Fie, a practicing archaeologist, presents an overview of Mongolia’s diverse cultural history. She will share insights and reflections from excavations and research spanning much of Mongolia’s past, including the Mongol Empire and the late Manchu Dynasty.

The public is invited to a free reception held immediately following each in-person presentation. Burpee Museum is handicapped-accessible and offers free parking. Additional free parking is also available next door at Riverfront Museum Park, 711 N. Main Street, Rockford.

The Rockford Society provides additional information on lectures, events, trips, and archaeological topics on the web at www.rockfordaia.org.