Moments in Monochrome Art Exhibit - Oct 1 - Nov 14

Moments in Monochrome Art Exhibit - October 1 - Nov 14

Moments in Monochrome Awards Reception - Oct 9, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Judge Heather Shore

Heather is both an award-winning artist and art educator working in Northern Illinois. Her works reflect the variety of media and techniques she has been teaching for the past 22 years as a high school visual arts educator. Although the breadth of the media and techniques she teaches made for a long and difficult journey in finding her artistic voice; it did, however, influence her mixed media approach quite directly.

Music by Grass Attack

Grass Attack plays various genres of upbeat songs with Acoustic Bluegrass instruments They have tight vocal harmonies and arrangements that makes the music their own brand and genre