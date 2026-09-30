© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Moments in Monochrome Art Exhibit - Oct 1 - Nov 14

Moments in Monochrome Art Exhibit - Oct 1 - Nov 14

Moments in Monochrome Art Exhibit - October 1 - Nov 14
Moments in Monochrome Awards Reception - Oct 9, 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Judge Heather Shore

Heather is both an award-winning artist and art educator working in Northern Illinois. Her works reflect the variety of media and techniques she has been teaching for the past 22 years as a high school visual arts educator. Although the breadth of the media and techniques she teaches made for a long and difficult journey in finding her artistic voice; it did, however, influence her mixed media approach quite directly.

Music by Grass Attack
Grass Attack plays various genres of upbeat songs with Acoustic Bluegrass instruments They have tight vocal harmonies and arrangements that makes the music their own brand and genre

Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
Every week through Nov 14, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
8155955810
info@cmaaa.org
www.cmaaa.org
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
124 N 4th Street
Oregon, Illinois 61061
8157216170
info@cmaaa.org
www.cmaaa.org