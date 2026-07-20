Midwest Drum and Bugle Championships
Midwest Drum and Bugle Championships
Experience the excellence young people can achieve when the Drum Corps return to DeKalb for their annual show. Famous Corps as the Phantom Regiment from Rockford, the Madison Scouts, the Rosemont Cavaliers and many more from across the country will be there. The best corps begin after 7:00pm and it rolls late into the night.
Tickets start at $36 and those are fine seats.
NIU's Huskie Stadium
$36 and up
06:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Drum Corp. Intl. Phantom Regiment of Rockford and NIU