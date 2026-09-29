Join NIU’s Department of History to learn about the historical significance of revolution at this free event from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Cavan Auditorium, located in Gabel Hall 126 on the NIU campus in DeKalb.

As part of a year-long recognition of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, six history majors assuming the roles of George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Abigail Adams, Benedict Arnold, Napoleon Bonaparte, and Karl Marx will gather at a table in costume with a mediator to discuss and argue important questions about revolution historically and their current relevance.

https://calendar.niu.edu/event/niu-history-departments-meeting-of-minds-revolution