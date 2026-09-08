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Lunch and Liberty - Book Discussion Group

Lunch and Liberty - Book Discussion Group

The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County and the DeKalb County History Center welcome the public to this 4-part book discussion series on "What Does the Constitution Actually Say?" by Ben Sheehan, a non-boring guide to how our democracy is supposed to work. Each session will focus on a different section of the Constitution, exploring its historical context and contemporary significance. You do not have to come to all 4 sessions—join us for whichever you like! Feel free to bring lunch. RSVP appreciated but not required.

9/15: Article 1
9/22: Articles 2 and 3
9/29: Bill of Rights (first 10 amendments)
10/6: The remaining amendments

DeKalb County History Center
Every week through Oct 07, 2026.
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
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Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of DeKalb County
League of Women Voters of DeKalb County
communications.lwvdkc@gmail.com
https://www.lwvdkc.org/
DeKalb County History Center
1730 N. Main Street
Sycamore, Illinois 60178