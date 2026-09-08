Lunch and Liberty - Book Discussion Group

The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County and the DeKalb County History Center welcome the public to this 4-part book discussion series on "What Does the Constitution Actually Say?" by Ben Sheehan, a non-boring guide to how our democracy is supposed to work. Each session will focus on a different section of the Constitution, exploring its historical context and contemporary significance. You do not have to come to all 4 sessions—join us for whichever you like! Feel free to bring lunch. RSVP appreciated but not required.

9/15: Article 1

9/22: Articles 2 and 3

9/29: Bill of Rights (first 10 amendments)

10/6: The remaining amendments