Lunch and Liberty - Book Discussion Group
Lunch and Liberty - Book Discussion Group
The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County and the DeKalb County History Center welcome the public to this 4-part book discussion series on "What Does the Constitution Actually Say?" by Ben Sheehan, a non-boring guide to how our democracy is supposed to work. Each session will focus on a different section of the Constitution, exploring its historical context and contemporary significance. You do not have to come to all 4 sessions—join us for whichever you like! Feel free to bring lunch. RSVP appreciated but not required.
9/15: Article 1
9/22: Articles 2 and 3
9/29: Bill of Rights (first 10 amendments)
10/6: The remaining amendments
DeKalb County History Center
Every week through Oct 07, 2026.
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of DeKalb County
League of Women Voters of DeKalb County
communications.lwvdkc@gmail.com
DeKalb County History Center
1730 N. Main StreetSycamore, Illinois 60178