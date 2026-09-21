LET’S TALK DATA CENTERS:

Please join the Environmental Study Group (ESG) and the Northwest Illinois Bird and Nature Alliance for a presentation on data centers to be held at the Freeport Public Library on Thursday, October 22 at 6:00 p.m.

ESG is partnering with Prairie Rivers Network, Citizen’s Utility Board and the Sierra Club to offer this presentation to help inform citizens regarding the proliferation of massive, resource intensive “hyperscaler” data centers across the country and powering the boom in generative artificial intelligence. Many questions have been raised regarding data centers’ energy use and the impact on utility bills, water use, noise and air pollution, and problems with transparency in informing residents of potential developments. Participants will learn about the statewide expansion of data centers, problems associated with them, and pending legislation known as the POWER Act, which would regulate data centers in Illinois, requiring them to build their own

renewable energy, among a number of other requirements. Please plan to attend to learn about this important subject and how we can get involved