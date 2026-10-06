Let’s Be Vikings!

Party like a Viking at our Norse winter festival! Listen to an epic story about Vikings, create your own Viking gear, and compete in games of skill and daring. Then, stomp and roar with our Viking clan as we raid the library for treasure.

This program is intended for ages 4-12, but all ages are welcome. Younger children will need an adult to assist.

Please arrive early as seating is limited. No registration is required.

For additional information please contact Stormy at stormye@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3310.